In Bareilly, the constable’s wife beat up along with the brothers, a dispute was going on between the husband and wife, a case was registered

Bareilly. A constable of Bithri Chainpur police station in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh was beaten up by his wife along with her brothers in the middle of the road. The passengers present at the junction saved the soldier with great difficulty. After this, on the Tahrir of the injured soldier, an FIR has been registered against the four accused including the wife. Kamil Ahmed, a resident of Kandhla town of Shamli district, is a constable in the Uttar Pradesh Police. He is currently posted at Bithri Chainpur police station. The constable had gone home in Shamli on a three-day casual leave on Friday. He returned from home by train.

wife thrashed constable at bareilly junction

The constable reached Bareilly Junction. The constable alleges that his wife Yasmeen, his brothers Meherban, Furkan and Qasim attacked him. Before the constable could understand anything, the accused attacked the constable with a belt. The soldier tried to escape by running away. But, those people kept running back and forth. In this attack, the soldier fell on the ground. After this, the accused thrashed him fiercely. Other passengers present here saved the soldier. Meanwhile, informed the police. As soon as the police arrived, the accused fled from the spot. On the Tahrir of the injured constable, the Kotwali police have started action by registering a case against the four accused including his wife.

Married 7 months ago

The victim constable Kamil Ahmed was married on November 2022. This marriage was arranged marriage with Yasmeen. It was the family members of the constable who found Yasmeen’s relationship. The constable alleged that the wife used to talk to someone on the phone the whole night. On opposing this, she went to her maternal home. The in-laws were continuously threatening the soldier to take off his uniform by implicating him in a false case of demanding dowry.

The young generation is being ruined by the friend requests of beauties on Facebook, blackmailing them in such a trap

Complaint in SSP office

Constable Kamil Ahmed told that his wife Yasmeen along with her three brothers had reached the SSP office to make a false complaint about him. After this, on receiving the complaint, Kamil Ahmed received a call from the official number of the police office. By calling, the constable was asked to come to the SSP office. After this, the constable told that he is on leave, and at present he is in the train, he will reach the junction by 12 o’clock by Nauchandi train. On getting this information, the accused reached the junction. There the soldier was attacked.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly