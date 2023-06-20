In Bareilly, the female constable had to fall in love with a young man from another community, relieved before the court marriage

Bareilly. A woman constable posted at a police station in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has fallen in love with a youth from another community. Both of them were going to do court marriage secretly. But, before this the relatives came to know. He complained to the police officers. The brother of the female constable has said that his mental balance is not right. Along with this, all the allegations have been leveled against the young man. Due to which the relatives had demanded to be transferred to some district around Meerut. But, now the transfer of the female inspector has been done in Sambhal district. He has also been relieved. Many discussions have started regarding this.

know the matter

A few years ago, the female sub-inspector posted at the Subhash Nagar police station in the city was posted at a post in Bahedi Kotwali area. At that time, the woman sub-inspector had a love affair with a car driver from another community. This love affair was going on for many years. The female constable brought the young man to the city itself. After that, both secretly prepared for the court marriage.

such an open case

In Bareilly’s SDM Sadar Court, both of them applied to get married secretly. But, the SDM court sent a notice to the families of both before the court marriage. Due to which the relatives came to know. The relatives of the female constable immediately reached Bareilly from Meerut. His brother met the officers and objected to the court marriage with a young man from another community. Along with this, due to the lack of mental balance of the woman, there was a demand to transfer her to a district of Meerut.

female constable relieved

The woman inspector posted in Bareilly was transferred to Sambhal late last night. He has also been relieved. It is said that this transfer has been issued in the public interest, which is said to be a normal process. However, after the transfer, there is talk of transfer of the female constable due to court marriage after falling in love with a youth from another community.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

