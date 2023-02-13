In Bashkiria, a fire broke out in a livestock complex

A fire broke out in a livestock complex in Bashkiria. The fire has been extinguished. About it February 13 reported in the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Republic of Bashkortostan.

It is noted that the fire occurred in a one-story log calf barn of the livestock collective farm named after Lenin in the village of Yangiskain, Gafury district. However, at the time of the arrival of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the building of the complex was on fire.

“Localization of the fire at 20:08 (Moscow time) on an area of ​​1400 sq. m. Elimination of open burning 21:22 (Moscow time). The involved forces and means from the Ministry of Emergency Situations: two pieces of equipment, six people, ”the agency reports.

As a result of the fire, 16 heads of cattle died, 50 heads were saved.

Earlier that day, a warehouse caught fire in Krasnoyarsk. According to Sergey Ustyugov, a representative of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the area of ​​the fire reached 8,000 square meters. m. The main warehouse and an extension to it were destroyed. He added that there was no threat of the fire spreading. As a result of the incident, no one was injured.

82 people and 31 pieces of equipment are taking part in the elimination of the fire.

