If martial law is introduced in the Republic of Belarus against the background of a critical increase in external threats to national security, the country will be able to mobilize about one and a half million fighters.

This statement was made by State Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Volfovich. This number of military men, according to the Minsk politician, will be enough “to provide support to all departments.”

“First of all, local militia is intended for the bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to protect public order, to fight banditry on the ground, to suppress looting, to fight sabotage and reconnaissance groups,” the resource “Military Affairs” quotes the Belarusian state secretary.

According to Volfovich, Minsk intends to legitimize the “voluntary desire of citizens to defend the country” in order to increase the defense capability of Belarus.

The Americans believe that Russian and Chinese officials have developed plans to deliver weapons to the Russian Federation, allegedly on fake shipping documents, in order to avoid international sanctions. And China, according to US analysts, may try to use agreements with Belarus to hide the violation of sanctions.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the NVO at the request of the LDNR to help Donbass. Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukraine, but the Russian Federation will strive for its demilitarization

