News

In Belgium, an elderly man walked into an intersection wearing a tricolor sweater

By Desk Blitz
In Belgium, an elderly man walked into an intersection wearing a tricolor sweater 
                        March 13 - BLiTZ.  In Belgium, an elderly man staged a kind of action in support of Russia.  He put on a white-blue-red sweater with the inscription "Russia" and went out to a busy intersection in Brussels, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.me/c/1814251739/229">reported</a> telegram channel "Thoughts of Kedmi".

In the video, a commentary can be heard from a passing car driven by a Russian-speaking man. “Not afraid, well done, well done, well done! Bravo! These are the kind of men you need to be, ”he could not restrain his emotions.

The media has repeatedly reported cases of Russophobia in European cities. People can be beaten right on the street for speaking Russian, they are refused service in many stores. Russian children are bullied in schools.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter. 
                        Residents of the city of Bilbao held a march in support of Russia March 12, 2023 at 04:21

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: