March 13 - BLiTZ. In Belgium, an elderly man staged a kind of action in support of Russia. He put on a white-blue-red sweater with the inscription "Russia" and went out to a busy intersection in Brussels, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.me/c/1814251739/229">reported</a> telegram channel "Thoughts of Kedmi".

In the video, a commentary can be heard from a passing car driven by a Russian-speaking man. “Not afraid, well done, well done, well done! Bravo! These are the kind of men you need to be, ”he could not restrain his emotions.

The media has repeatedly reported cases of Russophobia in European cities. People can be beaten right on the street for speaking Russian, they are refused service in many stores. Russian children are bullied in schools.

Residents of the city of Bilbao held a march in support of Russia March 12, 2023 at 04:21