In Bigg Boss OTT 2, Bihar’s Manisha Rani gave heart to Dubai’s handsome hunk, kissed in front of camera

Bigg Boss OTT 2: The controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan has started with a bang. All the contestants are having fun with each other in the show. Prakash Kumar, popularly known as Puneet Superstar, was eliminated from the house just hours after the grand premiere. His bad behavior had upset Bigg Boss and all the family members. Now talking about the latest promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani is seen flirting with actor-model JD Hadid.

Manisha Rani fell in love

Bihar’s popular social media influencer Manisha Rani entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house with JD Hadid on the premiere. In the video, Manisha can be heard saying, “I will not leave you and will connect my heart to your heart.” To which JD replied, “Can I have tea?” In response, Manisha says, “Mere paas tum ho ho! I love you to the moon and back. I love you like no one loves you.” JD further asks if Manisha would like to kiss him. Manisha Sharma goes and kisses Jed on the cheeks.

Fierce fight between Puneet and Cyrus

In the latest episode, there was a heated argument between Puneet and Cyrus Broacha. Puneet refused to clean the toilet seat as it was dirty. Later Cyrus goes to Puneet and asks him to do this work. As soon as Cyrus loses his temper, he tells Puneet not to create too much drama. Because it is not entertaining anyone and you are teasing everyone. A lot of efforts have been made to convince you since morning and now the time has come for you to stop acting.

These contestants are rocking in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Puneet kept shouting in Cyrus’ face and almost got physical by slapping his hand, which enraged Cyrus. Meanwhile, celebs like Abhishek Malhan, Manisha, Akanksha Puri, Falak Naaz, Alia Siddiqui, Babika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Pooja Bhatt, and JD are rocking the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.