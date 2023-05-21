In Bihar, engineers built buildings in excess of the fixed amount, seeking clarification from executive engineers of five districts

The building construction department has increased its strictness after several irregularities came to the fore in the construction of government buildings in Bihar. Along with this, special guidelines have been issued for engineers and contractors. The latest case is related to several building construction projects in the state. In this, construction has been done in excess of the sanctioned budget. After this, the contractors are demanding payment of the money spent in excess of the approval.

Clarification sought from engineers

While issuing instructions in this context, the department has sought clarification from the concerned executive engineers regarding such matter. In this, the executive engineers will have to answer that how the construction work was done at a cost more than the approved budget? This includes the executive engineers of Rohtas, Muzaffarpur, Aurangabad, Madhubani and Samastipur.

Complaints were constantly being received

According to the sources, the department was continuously receiving complaints that projects are being constructed by spending more than the sanctioned amount for the projects. Along with this, pressure is being created by the contractors to withdraw the amount spent in excess of the fixed cost. In this context, the department has instructed the Engineer-in-Chief to ask clarification from the concerned executive engineers and give this information to the department.

Construction will not happen without completing the tender process

The department has instructed all the chief engineers that no construction will take place in any project without completing the tender process. Along with this, the executive engineers through the chief engineer have been asked to ensure that only the sanctioned amount will be tendered for the construction of the project.

verification instructions

The Chief Engineers have been instructed to ensure that the work has been done as per the budget by getting physical verification of the work done as per the budget. For this, if necessary, also do site inspection yourself. Along with this, the department has also directed to decide whether the budget has been approved (doubling) twice for the same project and work.