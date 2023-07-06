In Bihar, in 15 years, 45 IAS-IPS and other personnel were trapped by the monitoring department, charge sheet could be done only in 17

The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of the Bihar Government’s Vigilance Investigation Bureau has trapped 45 IAS-IPS and other government employees for amassing disproportionate assets in the last 15 years. But, till now charge could be framed in only five of these cases, while charge sheet could be filed in only 17 cases. Nine of these accused have even retired. The retirement of six happened even before the charge sheet was filed. In two cases, a school has been opened in the residence of the accused by confiscating their property, while a debate is going on in the court on confiscation of the property of three accused.

Maximum nine cases related to Home Department

In SVU, personnel associated with the Home Department have maximum nine cases. Apart from these, seven from the City Development and Police Building Construction Corporation, four each from the General Administration Department and Registration Products and Prohibition Department, three each from the Small and Water Resources and Road Construction Department, two from the Forest Environment, Commercial Tax and Health Department. Cases have been registered against two and one personnel each of Official Language, Agriculture, Industry, Higher Education, Social Welfare, Mining, Rural Development and Animal Fisheries Resources Department.

how many cases of which department

In the nine cases of the Home Department, only one charge sheet has been filed against the then IPS Narayan Mishra. However, he had retired before the charge sheet was filed. After confiscating his property worth Rs 1.34 crore, a school has been opened in his residence as per the provision. Research is underway in the other eight cases. Departmental proceedings are going on in six cases.

Chargesheet has been filed in four out of seven cases of City Development and Police Building Construction Corporation. Research is going on in three, while departmental action has been initiated in two. Not a single one has been punished yet.

In four cases of the General Administration Department, no charge sheet has been filed. An officer has retired. There are also two IAS among them, in whose case departmental action is going on along with research.

In four cases of the Registration Department, a charge sheet has also been filed in one case. This accused has also been relieved of service by the department. Out of the remaining three, departmental action has been initiated on two.

Charge sheets have been filed in two out of three road construction cases. The matter for charge framing is pending in the court. In one case the research is going on.

All the three cases of the Irrigation Department are old, in which the charge sheet has been prepared. However, one of the accused retired before the FIR, while the other retired before the charge sheet was filed. Charge has been framed against the third accused IAS Shivshankar Verma. Seizing his property worth Rs 1.43 crore, a school has been opened in his residence. The matter is still sub judice in the High Court.

