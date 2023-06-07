In Bihar, miscreants raped a minor, took her to the farm in front of her relative, 8 accused arrested

A state in Eastern India: Eight miscreants did brutality with a 14-year-old girl in a sugarcane field at 9 o’clock on Tuesday night in the Lokaria police station area of ​​West Champaran. According to the information, relatives (warts) were taking the victim by bike to reach her home. On the way, he had stopped the bike at a place for defecation. At that time it was about nine in the night. Meanwhile, two youths came on a bike and started fighting with them. In a short while, the youths who came from the bike started misbehaving. Shortly after this, six more youths reached there. The eight thrashed the girl’s relative to death and forcibly took the girl to the sugarcane field. Taking her to the field, everyone raped her in turn.

ran away from the village

All the accused fled leaving the victim near the village in the early morning of Wednesday. The Lokaria police, who reached the information of the incident, recorded the statement of the victim. After some time, the eight accused were arrested after raiding. Police has sent the victim to District Hospital, Bettiah for medical examination. On Wednesday afternoon, Ramnagar SDPO Nandji Prasad, Inspector and Lockaria Police Station President Abhay Kumar reached the spot and conducted the investigation.

Case registered under POCSO and SC-ST Act

Bagaha SP Kiran Kumar Gorakh Jadhav told about the incident that all the youths involved in the gang rape of the girl have been arrested. An FIR has been lodged in the matter at the Lokaria police station. A case has been registered under the Poxo Act and SC-ST Act. SDPO Ramnagar has been entrusted with the responsibility of investigation. After completing the research on all points, a proposal will be sent to the court for quick trial of the case. The policemen who disclose the scandal and take quick action will be rewarded.

