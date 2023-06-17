In Bihar, teasing a friend by calling him a dumpling cost the youth dear, shot him in anger

In Bhojpur district, a young man shot his own friend on Saturday near the bus stand of Sahar police station area for teasing his friend by calling him dumplings, injuring him badly. The youth has been identified as Prince Kumar, a resident of Kaurandihari village of Sahar police station area.

Quarrel over saying dumplings

According to police sources, a fight broke out in Kaurandihari village after Prince Kumar called a young man a dumpling. After fighting from both the sides, the angry youth threatened to shoot the Prince after two days. On Saturday, Prince had gone with a friend to get his hair done at a salon near Sahar bus stand. Meanwhile, the accused youth reached there with his companions. After this shot. His condition is quite critical.

Road jammed for the arrest of the accused

After this incident, the relatives became very angry. After this, the traffic was completely obstructed by placing a bamboo bat on the spot itself and a long queue of vehicles started on this road. Immediately after getting the information about the incident, Sahar police station chief Shivendra Kumar and his team reached. She started trying to convince people. The relatives were not ready to accept. They were demanding immediate arrest of the accused and compensation to the relatives of the deceased.

SP said friend shot friend

A young man named Prince was shot by his friend Nishant this afternoon near the bus stand under Sahar police station. It is being told that a friend has shot another friend for teasing each other over some minor dispute. What is the truth of a different incident. It is being ascertained that the bullet has hit between the shoulder and the chest. Right now the treatment is going on, the real situation will be told in some time.