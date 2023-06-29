In Bihar, the boy’s mother arrived with a wedding procession by changing the bridegroom, when the girl’s family came to know what happened ..

Biharsharif. There was an uproar at the wedding ceremony in Dumrama village of Deepnagar police station area on Thursday. When the boys dressed as fake bridegrooms arrived with the marriage processions. The boy with whom the girl had talked about the girl’s marriage, the groom did not come, but disguised himself as a groom and went to marry the girl along with the baraatis. While the real groom had already done a love marriage. Even the boy who came as a fake groom did not know that he was going to get married. When the boy was being decorated like a groom, then the matter was understood.

8 Baratis were taken hostage by the girls

The mother of the fake groom was in the mood to get him married as soon as possible. The boy’s mother had created all the ruckus. Ramjanm Manjhi, a resident of Amoni village of Nawada, reached the house of Dev Sharan Manjhi, a resident of Dumrama village, with a wedding procession for his wife Laxminia Devi’s son’s marriage. Even before the wedding ceremony started, the girls were surprised to see the groom. The girl’s side accused her of changing the groom. After this the matter went too far and the girl’s side refused to marry. 8 baratis including the groom were taken hostage by the girls.

fake groom said

The son of Umesh Manjhi, a resident of Amoni village, had become a fake groom. The young man who became a fake groom is Bablu Kumar. The fake bridegroom told that Laxminia Devi had brought him with her saying that someone in uncle’s grandmother’s house was sick. Which has to go to see. Everyone directly reached Dumrama village to attend the wedding. When the coat pants were being made and made to sit in the mandap, then it was realized that marriage is about to take place. After hearing about the fake bridegroom, a call was made to his house and the answer was that nothing is known. He told that Laxminia Devi had taken him saying that there was some work. Lakshminiya Devi is a woman of cunning mind. His son had done a love marriage earlier. Which was not known. The marriage was fixed. That’s why she brought the boy from the village for marriage after asking her parents. Ramjanm Manjhi told that the marriage of wife and son has been fixed. Wasn’t aware of this. He told that on Wednesday he was told that he had to go to a wedding ceremony, then he came to know about it.

the girl’s father said

Girl’s father Devsharan Manjhi told that Laxminia Devi said that son’s job is about to be found. I need some money. Then Rs 1.15 lakh was given to the boy’s mother. When they reached for the wedding, instead of their son, they brought a young man from the village as the bridegroom. He told that all arrangements had been made to welcome the baraatis. The boy’s side cheated and brought another boy from the village. He told that the amount spent for the marriage and the money Lakshminia Devi took in the name of job. Return him to the boy’s side. They were getting their daughter married by taking money on interest.

Police is investigating

Deepnagar police station head SK Jaiswal told that the boys and girls have been called to the police station. Police will take action on the kind of application received. He told that the police has started investigating the whole matter.