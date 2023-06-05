In Bihar, the parents of the girl who got married for love took her on a bike, a case of kidnapping was registered against her brother

Araria. Angered by the love marriage in Bathnaha OP area of ​​the district, the parents of the girl not only thrashed the boy’s father badly and broke his left hand, but reached the in-laws’ house and forced the girl to sit on a bike and fled from there. The in-laws of the girl immediately informed the police about this. Expressing the apprehension of honor killing, the girl’s father-in-law appealed for justice by filing an application in Bathnaha OP.

Case filed against brother

After the information, Bathnaha police station chief Nandkishore Nandan reached the spot. Investigated the matter. After this Farbisganj SDPO Khushru Siraj and Bathnaha OP President Nandkishore Nandan took prompt action and recovered the kidnapped girl safely. After recovering the girl, the boys were handed over. In this case also, a kidnapping case has been registered against the girl’s brother in Bathnaha OP.

The decision was not taken even in the social panchayat

It is said that in the past, both the families came to know that the boy and the girl love each other. A 22-year-old youth does tent business. The family members of the girl also held a panchayat at the social level regarding this. In this sequence, on May 28, the youth’s father was called to the office of Manoranjan Kumar Mandal alias Lalo Mandal, the head of the panchayat at Shyamnagar Chowk. No decision could be taken in the panchayat.

broke father-in-law’s hand

The boy’s father says that while returning from the panchayat, the girl’s men made a fatal attack on him while abusing him on the way. Broke his left hand. Blood started coming from the mouth. Thought he was dead, he was thrown on the side of the road. Unidentified people informed the relatives about him lying on the road in an injured condition. Then admitted to Farbisganj Sub-Divisional Hospital. After this the complaint was lodged.

picked up on bike

Meanwhile, the young man and the woman got married in the Supaul Court. The girl came to her in-laws house with her husband, ignoring the opposition of her maternal uncle. His parents could not tolerate this. His brother came to his sister’s in-laws house on a motorcycle and first asked to meet his sister. When the sister came in front, they forcibly made her sit on the bike and ran away with them.