In Biharsharif, angry relatives vandalized the inter-caste love marriage, attacked the police team, one soldier injured

In Sakuchisarai village of Pavapuri police station area of ​​Nalanda district late on Friday evening, the relatives of the girl, who were angry with the inter-caste love marriage, ransacked the boy’s house. The villagers also attacked the police team that reached the information of the incident. During this, a police vehicle was damaged in stone pelting. At the same time, the home guard jawan got injured.

The loving couple got married after running away from home.

It is being told that love was going on between a lover and girlfriend in Sakuchisarai village for the last two years. Both wanted to marry each other, but due to their caste being different, the family members were opposing. Seeing this, the loving couple ran away from home two days back. Since then the family members were searching for both. Meanwhile, on Friday, the lover posted a wedding post on social media. After this, the family members of the girl got furious and along with the people around went to the boy’s house and ransacked it, which caused a lot of damage.

Police also attacked

The boys informed the police about the vandalism done by the girls. After this the police reached the village and tried hard to pacify the angry, but the family members of the girl attacked the police team itself. The number of policemen was very less, due to which they had to retreat. After this, the police of five police stations were called and raids were started in the village to nab the accused.

Situation peaceful, police patrolling

Rajgir DSP Pradeep Kumar told that the police have recovered the loving couple from a locality of Bihar Sharif. He has been produced in the court on Saturday. The girl is an adult, so statement under section 164 was not made. He told that half a dozen people were detained by the police during the blockade and vandalism, who were released after filling PR bonds. At present the situation is peaceful. Police is patrolling the village as a precautionary measure.