In bilateral talks with Albanese, Modi invites him to visit India to watch the World Cup

Sydney, 24 May (Hindustan). Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese on Wednesday. In this dialogue, there was discussion on increasing strategic cooperation between the two countries. During this, Modi invited Albanese to visit India to watch the Cricket World Cup.

When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for the talks, he was first given a ceremonial guard of honor at the Admiralty House. He also signed the visitors’ book at Admiralty House. This was followed by bilateral talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also participated in this dialogue.

Modi invited Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to visit India for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India this year. He said that at that time you will also see grand Diwali celebrations in India. Referring to the attacks on temples in Australia, Modi said that attacks on temples are not acceptable, to which Anthony Albanese assured action against such anti-social elements.

The two leaders also discussed the activities of the G-20 countries, reforms and changes in the United Nations Security Council and issues of regional development including the Indo-Pacific. Both countries agreed to reform and change the United Nations Security Council.

Addressing a joint press conference after the bilateral talks, Modi and Albanese said that they had a constructive discussion on strengthening their strategic cooperation in the areas of mining and critical minerals. Also we have decided to set up a task force on green hydrogen.

Albanese said Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision. Modi and Albanese also discussed ways to strengthen people-to-people contacts, renewable energy, defense and security cooperation. The Indian Prime Minister also held meetings with the Governor General of Australia, David Hurley and the Leader of the Australian Opposition.