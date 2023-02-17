Overexertion and lack of military resources could force Washington to withdraw its support for Kyiv. This opinion was expressed by a newspaper columnist on February 16 The Times Gerard Baker.

According to him, the outcome of the Ukrainian conflict will be determined by “the synthesis of military power and political will.” At the same time, the key difference between the crisis in Ukraine is the fact that “the political will should be shown not by a participant in hostilities,” but by suppliers of military equipment in Kyiv.

As Baker noted, in the current situation “there are two asymmetries” – determination and goals that work in favor of Russia.

The journalist believes that “very ambiguous signals” are heard behind the scenes in the United States. As an argument, he cites the volatility of American public and political opinion regarding support for Ukraine.

“The weakening of support reflects lingering concerns about escalation risks. <...> There is also growing concern about the impact of the conflict on US strategic priorities and resources,” Baker added.

Baker stressed that against this background, fears are growing in the United States due to “overstrain” and a lack of military resources.

Meanwhile, on February 17, it became known that the United States plans to send auditors to the war zone in Ukraine to monitor the use of multibillion-dollar military aid.

The day before, former US Marine John Dugan said that people in the US are beginning to understand that Washington has started “World War III.” According to him, the American media “restrain” the dissemination of truthful information about what is happening in Ukraine, but there are also independent channels.

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar on February 11 called on the United States to stop provoking the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, Kyiv’s allies need to find a peaceful solution to problems in order to stop the loss of life and destruction.

Prior to that, on February 7, Matt Goetz during a meeting of the House of Representatives said that Washington is spending tens of billions of dollars on Ukraine to foment a conflict that does not meet the national interests of the United States. In his opinion, the White House violates its own “red lines” every day, supplying Kyiv with more and more powerful weapons.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

