In Britain, they figured out why some people believe they saw aliens

February 14, 2023, 03:24 – BLiTZ – News Individuals reporting alien contact have a psychological profile that makes them more susceptible to false memories. This follows from the results of a study conducted by scientists from the UK. The relevant material is published by the News Medical portal.

The experiment was conducted by Chris French, head of the Anomalous Psychology Research Department. The study involved 28 people, divided into two groups: nineteen of them were subjects, another nineteen were the control group. The topic of the study was the difference between “survivors” patients who believe that they were previously abducted by aliens, and non-survivors.

Experts believe that the so-called experience of contact with extraterrestrial civilizations is associated with episodes of sleep paralysis, in which a person cannot move, but is aware of what is happening around. In this state, people may experience auditory and visual hallucinations.

The study found that “experiencing” patients who claimed to have seen aliens had elevated rates of beliefs such as paranormal beliefs, a tendency to hallucinate and fantasize, and a tendency to immerse themselves in experiences.

Recently, the crew of an Airbus aircraft of S7 Airlines, flying from Sochi to Moscow (S72046), 12 minutes before the flight of Volgograd at an altitude of 10 thousand meters, reported that they were observing an unidentified flying object on the left, changing color and height of the direction of movement. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

