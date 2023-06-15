In Bulandshahr, the deceased was made accused of rape after 20 years, even a 90-year-old man was not spared, know the matter

Lucknow : The strange act of the police has come to the fore in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Here, the Aahar police station has registered a rape case against four generations of a family’s great-grandfather, 90-year-old grandfather, who died 20 years ago on charges of rape. In which the father of the 19-year-old rape victim filed a complaint alleging that a 23-year-old youth from the village raped the girl for about two years on the pretext of marriage.

After which the police have registered an FIR against 10 family members, including the deceased father and his 90-year-old son, under sections of rape. Against the whims of the police station, the victim’s family met SSP Bulandshahr and pleaded for justice. SSP has given assurance of justice.

Aahar police station area case

In fact, the whole matter is a village resident of Ahar police station area, an FIR has been lodged against 10 people of the same family under the sections of rape and assault. In the registered FIR, Pintu, a resident of Aahar police station area, has been physically abusing the victim’s daughter for two years on the pretext of marriage. When the victim talked about getting married, the accused Pintu, his family members Ajay, Sonu, Mahesh, Rakesh, Sukhpal, Than Singh and four to five other unknown persons entered her house and assaulted the victim and her family members. On being noisy, the accused fled threatening to kill.

The victim was raped on the pretext of marriage

On the other hand, the victim’s father alleges that he knows and recognizes all the accused. All the accused had sticks and sharp weapons in their hands. On June 6, 2023, on the victim’s Tahrir, the police registered a case against the accused youth and his seven family members, including the boy’s two third brothers, a real brother, Tau, Baba and great-grandfather, under serious sections of rape and assault by entering the house and threatening to kill. Have done.

Along with this, the victims who reached the SSP office told that Sukhbir Singh is their great-grandfather and he had died 20 years ago. A case of rape has also been registered against them. The same 90-year-old man has also been named in the case of rape.

SSP has given assurance of justice

However, in the whole matter, Bulandshahr SSP Shlok Kumar says that a case of rape has been registered in the police station. The accused family said that a wrong name has been registered against them and investigation is on in this matter. Legal action will be taken on whatever is found in the investigation. SHO Nishan Singh of the same Ahar police station said that on the basis of a complaint, a case was registered under sections 376, 147, 323, 504, 506 of the IPC.

All the people named in the FIR have been made accused in the written complaint received by the police. Their involvement in the crime will be probed and appropriate action will be taken accordingly. We are also verifying the family’s claim about the deceased accused. Teams have been formed and raids are being conducted to arrest the main accused.

