In Buxar, the unemployed engineer son killed his mother by beating her with a rod and throwing her nephew from the roof.

On Monday morning, in a family dispute in Mathia locality of Buxar’s city police station, the son of an engineer beat his mother to death with a rod and then killed his three-year-old nephew by throwing him from the roof. The relatives caught hold of the accused and handed them over to the police. Relatives told that the accused Manoj Gupta used to work as a civil engineer in Kerala. He lost his job during the Corona period, so he started living at home. After this, he often used to dispute in the house regarding money. Meanwhile, his wife left him, after which he started living in depression.

Mother was beaten to death with a rod

On Sunday night he had stolen some money from his mother’s box. After that, he started arguing about giving five lakh rupees, then the family somehow pacified him in the night. On Monday morning, when his mother Janaki Devi went to the terrace to worship with her three-year-old grandson Rishabh, Manoj, who was present there, beat her to death with a rod. After this, nephew Rishabh was thrown from the roof. Hearing the commotion, the family members came out and saw that Rishabh was writhing on the ground. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The incident took place in a money dispute

When the family members and the people around went to the terrace, they saw that Maa Janaki Devi was lying dead. There, the accused son Manoj Gupta is sitting nearby with a rod. People informed the police about the matter. The relatives handed over the accused to the police who reached the spot. As soon as the information was received, SP Manish Kumar reached the spot to investigate. The SP said that during interrogation of the family members, it has come to know that there was a dispute over money in the night. After this, the accused carried out the incident.

