In Chelyabinsk, rescuers eliminated the leak of mercury and caustic acid – News

February 26, 2023, 08:42 – BLiTZ – News In Chelyabinsk, two chemical threats were eliminated in one day: a mercury spill and an acid disinfectant. Information about the incident came from the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Chelyabinsk region.

According to the agency, while replacing the front door in an old two-story house on Degtyarev Street, workers found a plastic bag under the door frame. The package, which fell to the floor, burst, and the characteristic metal balls of mercury spilled out of it.

At the scene, rescuers collected about 100 grams of liquid mercury, and also processed the perimeter and measured the content of mercury vapor in the air. No excess was found.

On the same evening, at about 20:30, emergency services were called to a supermarket on 40th Anniversary of Victory Street, where a five-liter container with low-foamy acidic disinfectant fell and spilled in the office.

According to rescuers, even a five-liter container of a dangerous substance was enough for the acid vapor to instantly fill the room and pose a threat to visitors. All customers and employees of the store were evacuated, the store was closed for the duration of the rescue operations.

Special services in special suits neutralized the acid with potassium bicarbonate. After that, the resulting poisonous foam was collected in sealed containers.

A schoolboy in Tatarstan died after falling into an ownerless sewer well. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.