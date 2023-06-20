In Chhattisgarh, children of Naxal areas are becoming doctors and engineers, CM Bhupesh Baghel is proud

In Chhattisgarh, the students of Prayas Residential School, run under the Tribal and Scheduled Caste Development Department, have done such a wonderful thing that the entire state is being discussed. The Chief Minister of the state himself, Bhupesh Baghel is not tired of praising him. In fact, 57 children of Prayas have qualified in JEE Advanced 2023. This information has been given by the officials of Public Relations Department.

Officials of the Public Relations Department told that the result of JEE Advanced 2023 has come. In Chhattisgarh, the children of Prayas residential school, run under the Tribal and Scheduled Caste Development Department, have performed brilliantly in this. In the results declared by IIT Guwahati for JEE Advanced 2023, out of 141 students of Prayas Residential School, who appeared in JEE Advanced examination this year, 57 have qualified. Out of this, 28 students are expected to be selected in IIT and 29 in NIT.

Tweet of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Officials of the Public Relations Department further said that State Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Tribal and Scheduled Caste Development Minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam have congratulated the students on this achievement. Also, wished them a bright future. After this news, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted that..Touch the sky..With their hard work, 46 students of Dantewada and 77 students of Kanker have made it to the NEET rankings. On the other hand, 19 students of Dantewada and 71 students of Kanker have been selected for JEE. You all have shown that talent makes its way… Many congratulations to all… I wish all the successful children of the state a bright future..

Children of Naxalite area will also become doctors and engineers

Let us tell you that at present separate residential schools are being run for boys and girls in Raipur district, the capital of the state. Apart from this, in Bilaspur, Surguja, Durg, Bastar, Kanker, Korba and Jashpur districts, children are studying in a total of nine Prayas residential schools. People know areas like Bastar, Kanker for Naxalite areas, but the children of these areas are now becoming doctors and engineers.