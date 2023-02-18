In China, Germany predicted new incidents similar to the undermining of Nord Stream

China predicts new incidents for Germany, similar to the undermining of the Nord Stream. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock during the Munich Security Conference on Friday, February 17.

Wang Yi noted that he understands the concerns of European countries about the continuation of the Ukrainian crisis.

The Chinese Foreign Minister stressed that, in his opinion, the longer the crisis drags on, the more damage Europe will suffer, and incidents like the Nord Stream explosions may occur from time to time in the future.

“Incidents similar to the explosions at Nord Stream may suddenly repeat,” said Wang Yi, whose words are reported by the agency. Xinhua.

On February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh presented his own investigation into the sabotage at the joint venture. It claims that American divers planted the bombs during the Baltops exercise in the Baltic Sea in June 2022, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, according to him, were, among other things, that because of the work of the Nord Stream, Germany could refuse to provide assistance to Ukraine. In turn, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the United States categorically disagrees with the accusations of undermining Russian pipelines.

After that, on February 16, American journalist John Dugan told Izvestia that he had received a letter from the European military, which contained evidence of US preparations for sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. He noted that during the NATO exercise Baltops-22, one of the participants saw how strange divers with boxes in deep-sea rebreathers MK-29 plunged under water.

On February 17, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow was calling on the United States to tell its version of the Nord Stream bombings.

On the same day, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter, commenting on the Nord Stream explosions, said that Washington was ready to attack anyone for its own benefit, even if it was their ally, in particular in NATO. The ex-soldier noted that the NATO alliance does not provide assistance to anyone if it is not beneficial to the United States. In his opinion, Washington “stabbed in the back” Germany when it became inconvenient for him because of the desire to receive cheap Russian gas.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.