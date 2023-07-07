In Chitabhoomi Deoghar, there is a tradition of planting tripund of ashes, know how Kamanalinga was established

Subodh Jha (Educationist). Baidyanath Dham Deoghar, the cultural capital of Jharkhand, holds a distinct identity in the modern world for its diverse heritage. Geographically, this plateau region of Gondwana range, which was known as an excellent region for its biodiversity and natural wealth. Disappearance of natural heritage in the course of development seems to be a common phenomenon, but if we look closely at its effects, then this area of ​​water, greenery and healthy climate is struggling to get its original form.

Shiva’s city known as Chitabhoomi

Deoghar is the main city of Santalpargana region, which has its own unique identity as the focal point of Sanatani faith. The main reason for the fame of this place is the location of Dwadash Jyotirlinga Kamnalinga Baba Baidyanath. This area is also known as ‘Anokhi Kashi’, where Shiva, Shakti, Vishnu and Brahma are also worshiped in the same courtyard, which probably does not happen anywhere else in the whole universe. The city of Shiva, famous as Chitabhoomi, the tradition of applying ashes by the pilgrimage priests may have started because of this reason. Tripund Bhasma is the symbol of Shiva, whereas vermilion in the ground represents Mother Bhagwati. This land is also known as Hridaya Peeth out of Ikkyawan Shakti Peeth. It is believed that after the idol of Sati’s dead body, the heart of the mother had fallen at this place. Being Hridaya Peeth, it is believed that the people here are simple in heart.

Kamalinga is popularly known as Ravneshwar Baidyanath

Manokamna Ling Baba Baidyanath is also known as Ravneshwar Baidyanath. It is believed that this linga was established by Lord Vishnu in the Haritaki forest in order to be taken to Lanka by Lankadhipati Ravana. It is also believed that some ancient temples were built by Dev Shilpi Vishwakarma. Prominent historian Rajendra Lal Mitra (1873) while describing Baidyanath Dham in his book Ancient Temples of India, wrote that this temple is situated on a large rock with a small hill Nandan Pahar in the north-west, five miles in the east a The big hill Trikut mountain and many hills like Fuljori, Jalve and other hills are situated in the south east. Baidyanath Temple is a group of 22 temples in which Baidyanath Temple is situated at the center point. The main temple is a flat stone structure whose height is 72 feet. Baidyanath temple has three parts. Jyotirlinga is situated in the sanctum sanctorum on a basalt rock whose height is 4 inches and circumference is 5 feet. At the top of the sanctum sanctorum is the Ashtadal Kamal Chandrakantmani, from which drop by drop cool water falls on the linga.

There is no authentic evidence available regarding the construction of Baidyanath temple, but looking at the style of temple construction, some historians suggest that it may have been built by Chola king Adityasena in the eighth, ninth century. The Nagara style of temple construction probably also gives strength to this belief. The famous Islamic text ‘Kulast-e-Tawarikh’ which was written between 1695-1699 has also given a detailed description about the Baidyanath temple. The fame of this temple was widespread even during the Mughal period. During the reign of Aurangzeb, when the work of demolishing the ancient temples was being done, the invaders could not enter this temple. In the past it was an integral part of Bengal, due to which Tantra worship was also propagated and flourished here as well. The presiding deity of Baidyanath region is Maa Raj Rajeshwari Tripura Sundari. Tantra worship also has special importance in the worship method here.

