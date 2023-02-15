In Crimea, the court left under arrest the former head of the administration of Feodosia

In Crimea, the Supreme Court of the republic left Andrey Lebedev, former head of the administration of Feodosia, under arrest. He writes about this on Wednesday, February 15, IA “Kryminform” with reference to the press service of the court.

The Feodosia city court sent Lebedev under arrest on January 20. The defense filed an appeal, and the defendant asked for a lighter measure of restraint. However, the complaint was dismissed.

As noted in the material, Lebedev is accused of committing crimes under paragraph “c” part 3 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Exceeding official powers”).

“By the preliminary investigation authorities, he is accused of committing four crimes as the head of the administration of Feodosia, which law enforcement agencies qualified as abuse of power … with grave consequences,” the court said.

Earlier, on January 16, an Izvestia source reported that the mayor of the city of Svirsk in the Irkutsk region, Vladimir Ornoev, is suspected of stealing 1.5 million rubles from the budget, which were allocated for the purchase of the Singing Tree art object. On the fact of embezzlement of budgetary funds, criminal cases were initiated under the articles “Fraud” and “Exceeding official powers.”

