In CSJMU, there are ample opportunities in PhD from Hindi to History, will be able to do research in commerce and geography as well.

Kanpur. In Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, ample opportunities are being given in PhD from Hindi language to history and from commerce to geography. Students can also choose the supervisor of their choice according to their field of work. University’s Dean Research and Development Dr. Anuradha Kalani said that PhD supervisors are to be allotted to 77 students in Hindi, 51 in Geography, 36 in History and 49 in Commerce in the university.

csjmu is doing special focus on research

This process will be started from next month. Not only this, at the beginning of the new session, the scholars will be given exposure through workshops and conferences. Along with this, various platforms across the country will be made available for scholarship to the researchers doing research in every subject. Where researchers can find new dimensions of research by sending their research proposals. Dr. Kalani told that under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, a new working style is being developed in CSJMU regarding research. The university will make available the latest research tools, publications, academic tour information online to all its scholars.

There will also be workshops for research supervisors

The database of all the scholars is being prepared in such a way that they can easily get the latest information about the research work being done in other universities.Vice Chancellor Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak has also organized workshops for research supervisors since the beginning of the new session. instructed to do so. Prof. Pathak has clearly directed that all supervisors should prepare their research papers according to high quality publications. Most centers of excellence have been set up in the university. In such a situation, all the supervisors should pay special attention to research from the beginning of the new session. So that the university can do better research in every subject.

Don’t have to worry about scholarship

Scholars doing PhD in various courses of the university campus will not be allowed to face any problem for scholarship. For this, a meeting was organized for all the scholars under the chairmanship of Dean Research and Development Dr. Anuradha Kalani. In the meeting, the scholars were discussed about the problems being faced by them regarding their scholarship. Dr. Kalani told that in the next phase the colleges After meeting with the studying scholars, their problems will be resolved. Dr. Shweta Pandey, Dr. Vimal Singh, Dr. Praveen Aggarwal, Dr. Namita Tiwari, Dr. Dhananjay Dey etc. were involved in the meeting.