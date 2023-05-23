In DBRU, students locked Deputy Secretary Mamta Singh in the office, also locked the Registrar’s office

Agra. In Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRU) Agra, the students of B.Sc Nursing, under the leadership of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad workers, locked the office of Controller of Examinations, Registrar and Deputy Registrar. Students of B.Sc Nursing got revaluation and examination done. They were demonstrating to leave. The uproar went on for a long time in the university campus. Professor Manu Pratap listened to the problems of the students and assured to solve them soon. Under the leadership of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, students of BSC Nursing 2017-18 batch did not find the Controller of Examinations and Registrar present in their office at Dr.Bhimrao Ambedkar University on Tuesday. The students protested and locked their office. The electricity of the office was also disrupted. At the same time, the Deputy Secretary, Prof. Mamta Singh, who was present in the university, was locked in the lock along with the office. Students started demonstrating fiercely in front of the Registrar’s office.

BSC Nursing students demonstrated

BSC Nursing third year students of 2019 batch were also present in this demonstration. They said that their examinations have not been conducted by the university yet. His future is in danger due to not having the exam on time. Several times complaints have been made to the university in this regard but no solution has been found. President of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and University Unit Puneet Kumar said that the university administration is not able to conduct the examinations of any course properly. No officer is found on his chair at all.

Locked if the officer is not found in the office

University unit vice-president Sagar Chowdhary said that the university administration is playing with the future of the students. When the officials here do not even sit in their offices, then what is the meaning of such offices. That is why we have locked the office of Controller of Examinations, Registrar and Deputy Registrar. On the other hand, the university has declared the examination results of BAMS students a few days back. Many students told that all kinds of flaws have come to light in their exam results. Zero marks have been given to the students in one subject and sufficient marks in the other. At the same time, the numbers of many years are not shown in the examination results issued by the university. For this, all the students are going around the university. At the same time, the university has released the date of application for the examination for the students of B.Sc Nursing second year session 2020-21, third year session 2019-20 and fourth year session 2018-19 main and supplementary examination from May 25 to May 29. Key’s. Which students can fill through the concerned college.