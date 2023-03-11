In Denmark, they announced the search for a boat that may be involved in the sabotage of the Nord Streams

March 11 - BLiTZ. The Danish police were looking for a boat that could be involved in the Nord Stream incidents. This was told by the caretaker of the island Christianse Soren Tiim Andersen.

According to him, in December last year, after explosions on gas pipelines, the police turned to Christianse authorities with a request to help them find a ship that was moored to the island in the fall. By the way, the terrorist attack on the Nord Streams took place in September.

In addition, law enforcement officers tried to get additional information from local residents.

“The police asked local residents if they had photos or videos from the harbor between September 16 and 18,” the caretaker said.

