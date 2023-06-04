In Deoria, the girl committed suicide by hanging herself with a scarf, the police sent the dead body for postmortem

Due to unknown reasons in UP’s Deoria, a young woman committed suicide by tying herself with a dupatta in the ceiling latch. On the information of the family members, the police inquired about the incident from the family members, after which the dead body was taken into custody and sent for postmortem. On the other hand, the family members are in bad condition by crying.

Actually, Dinesh, a resident of Rauni Ganga Chak village under Majhauli Raj Chowki of Salempur Kotwali area of ​​Deoria district, does farming by staying at village itself. Among their 3 children, the middle daughter Kajal (20 years) committed suicide on Sunday morning by closing the door of the room and hanging herself from the latch of the ceiling with a scarf. In the morning, the family members tried to open the door of the room for a long time. But when the family members looked through the window when the door did not open, she was hanging from the latch. Seeing this, the ground slipped under the feet of the family members. Meanwhile, someone informed the police about this incident.

The dead body was taken into possession and sent for postmortem.

On information, the police broke open the door of the room and removed the girl’s body from the latch, by then the girl had died. The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. Salempur Kotwal told that the police had gone to the spot on the information of the girl’s suicide by hanging herself. The dead body has been taken into custody and sent for postmortem. The cause of death will be known only after the postmortem report comes.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oCl4S61p1qE)