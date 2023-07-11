In Dhanbad, an elderly man fell into a fire spewing cow, badly scorched

Dhanbad News: Vinod Mandal (50), a resident of fire-affected Bastakola number seven, suddenly fell into the Goff while going to the toilet on Monday. His left leg was badly burnt in it. On making noise, the local people took him out of the gof and brought him to the township. After getting the information, the enlightened people of the area including Janata Shramik Sangh leader Manoj Gop, RJD leader Naval Kishore Paswan, Shankar Paswan, Umesh Paswan took him to a private nursing home in Dhanbad for treatment.

Local people said that 25 to 30 families of Saat Number Basti adjacent to the closed departmental patch of Rajapur project are forced to live in the dangerous fire-affected area. Till date people have not been rehabilitated by the management. People living in fire affected area also have survey card. After that Janata Shramik Sangh leader Manoj Gop had a phone conversation with Rajapur project officer D Singh. The project officer talked about expediting the rehabilitation.

People have been scorching, the management did not take lesson from the incident

The flames of underground fire of Rajapur project area are visible at many places in Bastakola 7 number township. Fire is showing its fierce form near many houses. Many people have been injured by falling in it till now. Among them are Sonu Kumar, Aarti Kumari, Prabhu Bhuiyan, seriously injured.

This is a very dangerous place to live

People are forced to live in extremely dangerous conditions in some houses of the seven number township adjacent to the project. A fire is burning a few meters away from his house. Among them are Kishandev Bhumia, Chakaliya Devi, Munni Devi, Ramvati Devi, Chinta Devi, Kranti Devi, Jeera Devi, Jiten Bhuiyan etc.

