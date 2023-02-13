In Efremov, an entrance partially collapsed from a gas explosion is being dismantled

Partially collapsed during a gas explosion, an entrance in the city of Efremov, Tula Region, is being dismantled. On Monday, February 13, the government of the region reports.

“According to the results of the examination, the third and fourth entrances of the house were recognized as suitable for living, and the first entrance will be dismantled,” the government’s Telegram channel says.

The territory of the damaged house was freed from construction debris and debris, and all broken windows were restored in nearby houses.

There are 17 people in temporary accommodation centers, the victims are provided with food and basic necessities. Also, 54 people applied for one-time material support, 50 payments have already been sent to the applicants’ personal accounts.

A gas explosion in a five-story building in Efremov thundered on February 7th. As a result, eight apartments were destroyed, the entrance partly collapsed. Eight people died, including a child. The probable cause of the incident was a malfunction of the gas equipment.

The governor of the Tula region, Alexei Dyumin, said that the relatives of the victims would receive 1 million rubles each. Support of 500,000 rubles is provided for injured people. In addition, in connection with the loss of property, each family member will be paid 150 thousand rubles.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

