February 22, 2023, 21:11 – BLiTZ – News

Alain Barluet, a journalist for the French edition of Le Figaro, after a trip to Crimea and St. Petersburg, tried to explain Russia’s success in overcoming Western sanctions. In his opinion, the point is resourcefulness and the ability to quickly reorient.

According to the correspondent, local production and new suppliers from Asia are helping to fill the shortage of everyday goods, as well as the necessary components to ensure the production and functioning of the industry.

Nevertheless, Russians sometimes have to look for workarounds to purchase certain goods. As Barluet learned from a Crimean supplier of oysters, he now has to buy equipment from France and Ireland through Turkish and Tunisian intermediaries. The “floating colonies” previously ordered in Italy are now purchased by the entrepreneur in St. Petersburg.

The French journalist came to the conclusion that, thanks to ingenuity and resourcefulness, Russian small businesses are successfully overcoming Western sanctions, thanks to which there has not yet been a shortage of various products on the market.

Earlier it was reported that the European Union again failed to agree on a new package of anti-Russian sanctions. EU diplomats were unable to come to a unified decision on the introduction of new restrictions on Russia. In this connection, negotiations will continue on Thursday, February 23.

