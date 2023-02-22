The head of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) of Germany, Bruno Kahl, suggested that Russia would negotiate with Ukraine after realizing all the advantages on the battlefield. This was reported on February 22 by the magazine Der Spiegel.

According to the head of German intelligence, at the moment the main task of Russian President Vladimir Putin is to achieve military success. Thus, the Russian side will subsequently be able to “dictate peace on its own terms.”

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that to achieve peace in the conflict in Ukraine, the political will of the West and Kyiv is needed, but the Russian Federation does not observe it.

On February 20, the Chinese edition of Global Times wrote that it is difficult to start negotiations on the Ukrainian crisis, because Europe is mired in hatred of Russia, and Washington wants Moscow to be defeated at any cost.

Before that, on February 6, Dmitry Polyansky, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, noted that Western countries are not interested in peace in Ukraine. According to him, Western countries are trying to present Russia’s actions in Ukraine “in the most unflattering light.”

On February 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Western colleagues refused to negotiate and forced the Kiev regime to withdraw from negotiations at the very moment when there was still an opportunity to end the conflict by political means.

As early as October 4, 2023, Kyiv officially refused contacts with Moscow. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security Council on the impossibility of holding negotiations with the President of Russia.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.