March 14 - BLiTZ. According to the publication Tagesschau, employees of German medical institutions began a warning strike. Earlier it was announced by the country's second largest trade union Ver.di. The agency writes <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230314/zabastovka-1857774927.html">"RIAN"</a>.

It is noted that in addition to the employees of hospitals and ambulances, employees of psychiatric hospitals also take part in it. The number of those who joined the protest action was not announced, but it should be impressive, since over 30 medical institutions are on strike in Bavaria alone.

Guardian: UK cancels tens of thousands of hospital appointments due to interns strike March 13, 2023 at 2:05 pm

This is not the first strike organized by this trade union. Workers demand an increase in salaries of state employees by more than 10%.