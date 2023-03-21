March 21 - BLiTZ. In Germany, the deputies of the ADH party began to doubt that the country's government was effectively investigating the sabotage at Nord Stream. Immediately, the whole party decided to send a letter to the German authorities with a request to update the members of the commission, which is conducting a “full-fledged” investigation of the terrorist attack.

According to Lenta.ru, 12 deputies from the ADG signed an appeal to the German government at once. The German deputies are determined and give their arguments about the guilty party.

First of all, 12 deputies noted the desire of the United States to oppose the opening of Nord Stream 2. Germany, in turn, was “for” the creation of new gas pipelines, but because of the sabotage, the country also suffered losses. Therefore, the government should be fully interested in a quality investigation.

The ADF said that the German government should not forget about the indirect evidence of the US and NATO’s guilt in blowing up the pipeline. They are quite weighty, in the opinion of the deputies.

The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN informed that the Russian Federation would soon submit a resolution on the investigation of Nord Stream