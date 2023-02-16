HomeNewsIn Germany, they could...

In Germany, they could not indicate the deadline for the completion of investigations on the joint venture

Germany continues its investigation into the explosions at Nord Stream and cannot make predictions about the timing of its completion, Izvestia was told in the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office.

“In response to your request, I can only inform you that the investigation is ongoing. Since it is not possible for me at this time to make predictions about the completion of the investigation, I cannot make any statements about the possible publication of the results. I hope for understanding in connection with the fact that we do not give any assessments on this issue, ”the press service of the department told Izvestia.

When asked if the German side was ready to join the international investigation, the department did not provide a comment.

The Russian Federation is convening a meeting of the UN Security Council on sabotage on pipelines on February 22, said Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, on February 15. The decision to contact the organization was made after the publication of an article by American journalist Seymour Hersh, who blamed Washington for the incident.

The US denies the allegations. Also, the position of Sweden, Germany and Denmark, which have not made public the results of the investigations, has not changed.

From gas to eye: is there any chance for an international investigation into the explosions of the joint venture

Poisoned food sets in Rostov-on-Don told about what happened
Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 38,000 – DOS

Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 38,000 – DOS

Poisoned food sets in Rostov-on-Don told about what happened

Doctors Diagnose Frontotemporal Dementia in Bruce Willis

Podolyak told how the end of the conflict with Russia could look like – News

