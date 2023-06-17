In Giridih also the students of class 11 raised the alarm of rebellion, surrounded the Collectorate and raised slogans

Jharkhand 11th Class Students Protest

Jharkhand Board Inter 11th exam result has been released. But with the publication of the result, anger is being seen among the students. Just yesterday, many students in Ranchi submitted applications to the Jharkhand Legislative Council office. Now its protest is also being seen in Giridih district. Students are accusing the teachers of giving less marks.

They are demanding that after checking the copies again, they are demanding to publish the result. In this episode, today, under the leadership of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, hundreds of students gheraoed the new collectorate at Paparwatand in Giridih and raised slogans. SDM Vishaldeep Khalkho, Trainee IAS Utkarsh Kumar, after receiving information about uproar and sloganeering.

SDPO Anil Kumar Singh, BDO Dilip Mahato, DEO Neelam Aileen Toppo, Muffsil Station House Officer Kamlesh Paswan, City Police Station House Officer RN Chaudhary, along with a large number of police personnel reached the collectorate and tried to pacify the students who were creating ruckus.

The administration assured to consider their demands. But the students are still stuck there. However, the district administration is continuously engaged in convincing the students.

