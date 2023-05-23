In Giridih, villagers thrashed a young man for stealing cattle, police took him into custody

Mob Lynching In Jharkhand: In Giridih’s Mufassil police station area, villagers thrashed a young man on allegations of cattle theft. The case pertains to Chunglo village of Jashpur. According to the information, at around 1.30 pm, more than half a dozen youths reached Jashpur in a Scorpio vehicle and started running away with the cattle. All the criminals had reached the village with weapons.

Here, as soon as the villagers came to know about it, people reached the spot and surrounded the vehicle from all sides. Seeing the crowd of villagers, the thieves got scared and started running away leaving the Scorpio. In this sequence, a young man climbed into the hands of the villagers. After this, the people of the village together beat him fiercely. After this, the Scorpio vehicle was also damaged.

After getting information about the incident, the police reached the village early in the morning and freed the accused youth from the clutches of the mob and took him into custody. Presently the police is investigating the matter. It is said that the accused youth is a resident of Narayanpur village in Jamtara district.