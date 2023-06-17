In Gopalganj, the girl was first murdered by tying her hands and legs, then her face was burnt with acid

Criminals killed a young woman by tying her hands and legs and burnt her face with acid to hide her identity between Pakdi and Supauli villages of Mohammadpur police station area of ​​Gopalganj. The deceased could not be identified. After investigation, the police reached the spot and expressed apprehension that after killing in another area, the dead body was thrown under the culvert of NH-27. In this case, an FIR has been registered at the Mohammadpur police station on the statement of the watchman.

Could not identify the girl

It is said that on Saturday morning, the farmers who went to work in the fields between Supauli and Pakdi village saw the dead body of the girl under the culvert. On the information of the villagers, the police of Mahmadpur and Sidhwalia police station reached the spot. The police tried to identify the deceased from the nearby villagers and representatives of the panchayat, but did not succeed. During the investigation, the police got the photography and videography of the dead body done, after which the body was kept in the freezer for 72 hours after the post-mortem.

Connection can be made with Motihari and Muzaffarpur

The police suspect that after killing the girl in Muzaffarpur or Motihari, the criminals brought her to Gopalganj and threw her under a culvert to destroy the evidence, so the police are also investigating the murder by contacting the police stations of Motihari and Muzaffarpur.

The deceased may be working in the orchestra, investigation begins

The way the clothes were found on the girl’s body, the police have expressed apprehension that the deceased may be an orchestra member. Efforts are being made to identify the girl by sending her picture to the nearby orchestra conductors as well. Recently, the dead body of one such girl was found in the Manjha police station area, in whose investigation it was found that she was a resident of West Bengal and used to work in the orchestra.

Murder investigation underway: SP

SP Swarna Prabhat said that the police is probing the death of the girl. There is a possibility of throwing the dead body after killing at some other place. How the death happened, will be revealed when the post mortem report comes. Police has registered an FIR against unknown criminals at Mahmadpur police station.