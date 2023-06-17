In Gorakhpur, laborers were buried under the roof of the building under construction, rescued and admitted in critical condition

Gorakhpur, Big news is coming out from Mohaddipur of Cantt police station area of ​​Gorakhpur located in Uttar Pradesh. Where the roof of an under-construction house collapsed near Hydel Colony on Saturday and two laborers got buried in it. Some laborers have also been injured. After which the police team reached the spot, took out the laborers and admitted them to the district hospital for treatment. This incident is of CPI (ML) Divisional Office near CBCID office of Hydel Colony.

hospitalized in critical condition

According to the eyewitnesses present there, seven to eight laborers were working there when the roof of the house under construction collapsed. As soon as the roof of the house collapsed, 2 laborers got buried in it, the rest fled from there. As soon as the information about the accident was received, ADM Finance and Officer-in-Charge Aapda Rajesh Kumar Singh reached the spot. Along with District Disaster Officer Gautam Gupta and Ashutosh Mishra from NDRF had also reached. After which these people with the help of the police sent the injured to the hospital.

Rescued the injured out

The team rescued and took out the injured. The injured have been identified as Munna Gupta Rasoolpur Sonbarsa and Raful Ali Ansari resident Sonbarsa. It goes on to say that the construction work was going on at the CPI (ML) Divisional Office near Mohaddipur Hydel Colony. Seven to eight laborers were working on Saturday morning. Suddenly the roof caved in. In which 2 laborers got buried. The reason for the accident is said to be dilapidated roof wire. At present, the treatment of the injured is going on in the hospital.

Gonda: Uproar in the program of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, supporters clashed over taking selfie and pelted stones

The accident happened due to dilapidated building

ADM Finance said that we had received information from the disaster officials that the roof of the CPI (ML) divisional office had collapsed. In which 2 laborers were buried. Those who were rescued and taken out have been sent to the hospital for treatment. There is no one else here at the moment. Municipal Corporation has been asked to visit here. The building is completely dilapidated. After visiting the Municipal Corporation building, action can be taken to demolish it.

Report-Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur