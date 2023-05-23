In GT vs CSK Qualifier 1, everyone’s eyes will be on these 5 bigwigs, they can turn the game on their own

IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Qualifier 1: In the first qualifier of IPL 2023, today (May 23), the teams of Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be face to face. This match between the two teams will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from 7.30 pm. There can be a tough competition between the two teams to get the final ticket. In such a situation, we are telling you about 5 such players who can make a splash in this match.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Whatever is said about Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, it will be less. Whether it is a matter of running the match from behind the wicket or blasting with the bat in the end overs. Dhoni is ready to make the team win in every situation. In such a situation, Dhoni can trap Gujarat in the trap of his experience. Once again in Chepauk, everyone’s eyes are going to be on MS Dhoni.

Shubman Gill

Opener Shubman Gill has played a big role in taking Gujarat Titans to the playoffs. Gill is second in the list of batsmen scoring the most runs this season. With two centuries, 680 runs have come out of Gill’s bat so far.

devon conway

Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway is running in amazing form in this season of IPL. Conway has played 14 matches for CSK so far. In this he has scored 585 runs. In such a situation, Devon can explode against Gujarat with the bat.

rashid khan

Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan can wreak havoc on the Chepauk pitch with his magical spin. This season he has performed amazingly. Rashid has taken 24 wickets in IPL 2023 so far. At the same time, Purple Cap holder Mohammed Shami also has only 24 wickets.

Rituraj Gaikwad

The biggest responsibility of taking Chennai Super Kings to the final will be on the young shoulders of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Gaikwad has scored more than 500 runs this season. At the same time, 28 sixes have also come out of his bat.

