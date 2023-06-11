In Hamirpur, now bloody relations started cracking due to mobile phone

Hamirpur, June 11 (Hindustan Times). Once upon a time mobile phone was a toy in the hands of special people in Hamirpur district, but now it has created a buzz among the common people as well. The condition has become such that even the bloody relations have soured due to mobile. Half of the population who have come under the influence of mobile phones have also become isolated from their near and dear ones. In the same house, from the head to the children have become addicted to this phone, while the women of the house are busy on the mobile phone for hours, the atmosphere of the house has changed. All families have been broken or are being broken because of mobile phones.

In Hamirpur district, in the population of about twelve lakhs, mobile phones have made such a place for some time that today no one can live without it. The children and women of the house can be seen glued to mobile phones all the time. A few decades ago, mobile phones were seen in the hands of special people, but now there is hardly any house left where it has not made its place. In the same house, from the head to the children, mobile phones remain in their hands round the clock. While keeping mobile phones even in the homes of the poor has become a compulsion.

According to Dr. RS Prajapati, Senior Physician of the hospital, no one can live without a mobile phone now. It has become a part of life. But it should be used sparingly. Staying busy on mobile phone for a long time has a bad effect on health.

60 percent of family discord increased due to mobile phone

According to Pooja Singh, desk in-charge of Mahila Police Station, more than 60 percent of such cases have come to the fore, which are suffering from family discord. The reason for this is talking more on the mobile phone. Apart from this, on telling every little thing of the house to the people of the house, due to increasing discord in the family, the possibility of breaking the relationship is also being seen.

Women’s police station in-charge Pratima Singh says that when all the cases of tension in family relations come in the help desk, both the parties are called and explained. Many cases have been settled by counseling. Last year there were 144 cases, while this year 93 cases have come to the police station. 129 family matters have been settled in the police station.

People are losing patience with mobile phones

Because of mobile phones, there is no tolerance even among the family members. Children do not like to be interrupted while glued to the mobile phone for hours. Every member in the family gets lost on the mobile phone in such a way that he doesn’t care about anyone anymore. There have been many cases in which minors have even committed suicide for refusing to use mobile phones. In the district’s Maudaha, Sumerpur and many other areas, cases of suicides of many minors have come to the fore in the last two years. A few months ago, a child had hanged himself in Maudaha area because his parents had snatched the mobile phone from his hands.