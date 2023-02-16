In India, a man drank half a liter of alcohol in 10 minutes and died – DOS

February 17, 2023, 00:43 – BLiTZ – News A resident of the city of Agra in India, Jai Singh, on a bet, drank half a liter of alcohol in 10 minutes and died. This is reported by The Times of India.

Two companions, Bhol and Keshav, suggested that he drink 540 milliliters of alcohol. Jai approved of the challenge thrown to him and said that if he could not consume half a liter of alcohol in 10 minutes, he would pay for friends in a cafe.

After Singh consumed a large amount of alcohol, he fainted. Bhol and Keshav did not call the medics, and also took 60,000 rupees from the helpless man, which he had prepared for paying off a loan for an electric rickshaw, and fled the scene.

The 16-year-old son of the victim found him on the side of the road and called an ambulance. Jai was rushed to the hospital, but the specialists refused to give him first aid. The same thing happened in the second institution. As a result, the man died from an overdose of alcohol.

It is noted that Bhola and Keshav were accused of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm with a fatal outcome, and after that they were sent to prison. The publication clarified that the criminals were friends with Singh for more than 10 years.

