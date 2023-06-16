In Jamui, the young man involved in the funeral was attacked with an ax on his head, know what the arrested accused told the reason in the police station

Jamui. An attempt was made to kill a young man during a funeral procession in Bihar’s Jamui. On Friday, a young man involved in the funeral procession passing in front of the Simaltula police station gate, suddenly hit another young man on the head with an axe. The young man injured by the attack of the ax fell there in agony. After this there was chaos among the people going to the crematorium with the dead body. Here, the attacker ran to the police station and surrendered in front of the police station. In front of the police, he also told why he had carried out this incident.

attack on police station gate

In relation to the incident, it is told that a person named Lilo Yadav was killed in Laladih Tola of Khuranda village of Simultala police station area. The people of the village were taking his dead body for the last rites. When the funeral procession was passing in front of the police station gate, Rajesh alias Raja, a young man from the village who was involved in the funeral procession, suddenly attacked Dinesh Yadav, who was walking with him, with an axe. Even before people could understand anything, Rajesh alias Raja ran away and entered the police station.

Scandal due to illegal relationship

In front of the police, Rajesh alias Raja told that Dinesh Yadav has an illegal relationship with his wife. His wife has made his life difficult because of Dinesh Yadav. Angered by this, he thought of killing Dinesh Yadav and then attacked him in front of the police station. Police has arrested Rajesh alias Raja. At the same time, the injured Dinesh Yadav has been admitted to Jhajha Hospital for treatment. This incident remains a topic of discussion in the entire area.