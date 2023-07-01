In Jhansi, the husband called his wife from her maternal home and killed her with an axe, know the reason

Lucknow : In Jhansi, a husband brutally killed his wife by hitting her on the neck with an axe, on the basis of suspicion about her character. The police has arrested the accused husband. The woman was having an affair with her brother-in-law as well. She was the mother of three children. Despite this, the woman even had a physical relationship with her own brother-in-law. When the husband came to know about this, he got angry.

He quarreled with his wife on this matter. The wife said that she will not do this in future. She also apologized to her husband. But the husband started fighting with her everyday. He even started pointing fingers at his character. Because of this, the wife also started quarreling with him. Then on Wednesday night after a quarrel, the husband attacked and killed her with an axe. He kept on attacking her with an ax till the woman died. After this he absconded from there. When the relatives of the woman lodged a report with the police, the police started searching for the accused.

Police arrested the husband

The police arrested the woman’s husband on Friday. The brother-in-law has been taken into custody. The interrogation of both is going on. According to the police, the name of the deceased was Neetu Mate (35). Neetu was married 12 years ago to Sachin Mate, a resident of New Premganj. Both had three children. But meanwhile, Neetu’s affair started with her brother-in-law. During the affair, there were physical relations between the two many times. When Sachin came to know about this, he quarreled with his wife.

Neetu had gone to her maternal home 15 days ago.

After this, there were quarrels between the two everyday. 15 days ago, Neetu went to her maternal home after getting upset. But Sachin’s anger was still not calm. He made a plan to kill Neetu. He called Neetu back by calling on Wednesday. Said that he will not fight with him again. Neetu also came to his words and came to her in-laws house. But once again there was a fight between the two at night and Sachin attacked him with an axe.

He attacked with an ax till Neetu died. Then throwing the ax there, the accused fled from the spot. When the police arrested the accused, he told the whole thing to the police. After which the brother-in-law of the deceased has also been taken into custody. The interrogation of both is going on.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yv02y_cLEr8) Wife had affair with brother-in-law