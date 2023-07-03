In Jharkhand, MDM children eat the least as compared to enrollment, Center released the report

As compared to the total number of students enrolled in the schools of the state, on an average only 69% of children eat mid-day meal per day. The Center has taken this seriously and has asked to increase the number of children getting MDM. Jharkhand is among the five states with the least number of children consuming mid-day meals in comparison to enrolment. The center has said in its report that the five states of the country Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand eat the least number of children in comparison to enrollment.

According to the report, on an average, about one-third of the total children enrolled in schools remained outside the purview of the mid-day meal scheme in the three quarters of the year 2022-23. The condition of Jharkhand is better than other states in these five states.

Center reviewed the scheme:

The Union Ministry of Education reviewed the performance of the mid-day meal scheme in the states from April to December 2022. States have been asked by the Center to prepare such a system, so that maximum number of enrolled students can be brought under the purview of the scheme.

Mid-day meal is provided to the children of class one to eight enrolled in government schools of the state. For this, 60% amount is given by the Central Government and 40% by the State Government. In Jharkhand, about 32 lakh children eat mid-day meals every day.