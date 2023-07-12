In Jharkhand, more than 30 private security guards are roaming on fake licenses with weapons, this district makes the most

In Jharkhand, more than 30 private security guards attached to various security agencies are roaming illegally with arms through fake licenses. Such guards are on duty at banks, cash vans and other places. From getting illegal weapons to making fake licenses, this gang is active in Jharkhand-Bihar and UP. According to the records of the Home Department, according to the Private Security Guards Act-2005, licenses were issued to 394 agencies for supplying private guards in Jharkhand.

At present only 329 agencies have valid license. The license of 65 agencies has expired. Recently, the Gumla police had taken action against people working on the basis of fake licenses.

Jharkhand: Traders caught in the clutches of central investigative agencies have 74% of the land of Ranchi Smart City

Maximum licenses are made in Dhanbad: In Jharkhand, the maximum number of licenses have been made from Dhanbad. There Resham Bahadur Shrestha alias Roshan Thapa, a resident of Bhuli police station area, used to make fake licenses in the name of Arms Magistrate Nawada. For this, he has made a fake seal, for this work he used to take 70 thousand. Resham Bahadur Thapa has revealed that he has so far made fake arms license of 25 to 30 security guards.

Praveen Mishra (31), a resident of Serengdag police station area of ​​Lohardaga, has worked in the HDFC branch of Lohardaga. He had a 12 bore gun and five bullets with him while working. He was doing duty there through the Core Security Agency. But a fake arms license was made in his name showing his address as Kanke Bodeya.

Security guard Praveen Thakur is originally from Balumath in Latehar. He has also worked in HDFC Bank of Lohardaga through Core Security Agency. He had a 12 bore gun and five bullets. His license was also made in a fake manner at the address located at Bodeya of Kanke police station area of ​​Ranchi district.