In Khakassia, doctors wanted to recognize the surgeon as a schizophrenic because he asked for a dressing gown

February 17, 2023, 17:40

Colleagues are trying to get rid of a rural doctor in the Republic of Khakassia, the victim complained. Mikhail Starchenkov got a job as a surgeon in the district hospital of the Tashtyp settlement as part of the Zemsky Doctor program. He still has three years left before the completion of the agreement, but the management of the medical institution, based on his statements, is doing everything possible to ensure that he resigns and also loses the money that was allocated by the state.

The conflict began with the fact that the newly minted doctor requested clean overalls, which he was required by law. Mikhail works in the dressing room, for this reason, after each working day, his dressing gown is stained with blood. Neither verbal nor written appeals to the management of the medical institution resulted in any result: he was offered to purchase everything on his own. Starchenkov shared this information during a conversation with a correspondent Internet publications “Moscow region today”.

“Overalls cost about five thousand rubles, taking into account washing, at least three sets are needed. For me, this is big money. And why should I buy if it is required by law? After that, my colleagues disliked me. They began to force them to write explanations for any reason, they caught patients in the corridor so that they would make complaints, ”the doctor said.

The final chord was a medical commission, at which a local psychiatrist “by eye” diagnosed Mikhail with a schizoid personality disorder. Colleagues demanded that, with the help of the court, the doctor be sent for a psychiatric examination. He refused. Attention is drawn to the fact that at a preventive examination, the same psychiatrist soon recognized the man as fit for work. The “crazy” doctor continued to work with patients, as well as asking for bathrobes.

“Already in July, I was fired, all my accounts were arrested, and I was left without money. Without a lawyer, I myself reinstated my rights through the court and returned to work. I worked a little in the same tense environment and went on vacation. We’ll be leaving soon, and I’m already looking forward to what will happen, ”Starchenkov noted with a sigh.

He clarified that he did not need anything special. The man intends to finalize it until the end of the contract. According to the adviser of the Federal Chamber of Lawyers Dmitry Taraborin, in this situation we are talking more about an interpersonal conflict than a legal one. However, he promised to help the doctor.

