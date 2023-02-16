In Krasnodar, a woman was fined for Ukrainian chants in a restaurant – News

February 16, 2023, 17:53 – BLiTZ – News On Thursday, the joint press service of the courts of Kuban reported that a resident of Krasnodar was fined for shouting Ukrainian nationalist slogans in a restaurant on camera.

A video with sound of a woman shouting slogans went viral in late January. According to eyewitnesses, someone called the police and the woman and her husband were taken to the police station.

The court found the woman guilty under Part 1 of Article 20.3.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation, which concerns public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the RF Armed Forces. The slogans were regarded as discrediting actions of the RF Armed Forces during the NVO in support of international peace and security. The woman was fined 40 thousand rubles.

“The court found the figurant guilty of committing an administrative offense and sentenced her to an administrative fine in the amount of 40,000 rubles,” the press service said.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.

