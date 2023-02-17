In Krasnoyarsk, a case was opened on the fact of the death of a newborn in a maternity hospital

Investigators in Krasnoyarsk opened a criminal case into the death of a newborn child in the Kansk maternity hospital. On Friday, February 17, it was reported on site regional GSU SK of Russia.

On February 14, a 30-year-old resident of the Abansky district turned to the investigating authorities and asked to bring to justice the doctors of the maternity hospital of the Kansk Interdistrict Hospital, whose actions, in her opinion, led to the death of her newborn child.

Investigators opened a criminal case under the article on causing death by negligence due to improper performance by a person of his professional duties, writes REGNUM.

According to the investigation, on February 8, a woman who was 32-33 weeks pregnant was taken by ambulance to the maternity hospital, where she gave birth to a child by caesarean section. The boy was in the neonatal unit due to a serious condition. On February 9, while preparing the child for transportation to the Kansk Interdistrict Children’s Hospital, the child died.

After receiving the mother’s statement, the investigators seized the medical documents and ordered a forensic medical examination to determine the cause of death of the newborn.

During the investigation, an assessment will be made of the actions of doctors and medical personnel in terms of the timeliness of surgical intervention for delivery, as well as the proper provision of assistance to the newborn.

In January, the chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to open a criminal case into the death of a newborn in a hospital in the city of Tynda, Amur Region. As reminds RT, according to the mother of the child, the condition of her newborn daughter deteriorated sharply after the gastric lavage procedure. The girl died two days after birth.

Earlier in January, a criminal case was opened in Bashkiria over the death of a newborn in the city of Sterlitamak. Shortly before the tragedy, the doctors refused to hospitalize him. The case was initiated under the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Causing death by negligence due to improper performance by a person of his professional duties.”