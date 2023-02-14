Many residents of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, which is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), support Russia. This was stated by local customs officer Alexander Timoshenko in an interview with Agence France-Presse (AFP) on February 13.

Tymoshenko spoke about the ongoing friction between those who support Kyiv and those who want the city back under Russian control.

“There are many people who support Russia,” Tymoshenko said.

According to him, when the city was under Russian control, there were checkpoints “everywhere”, but civilians were not harmed.

Earlier on the same day, a military expert, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic Andrey Marochko, announced an increase in the grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction.

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashenkov, said on February 5 that the activities of six Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were stopped in the Kupyansk direction, and up to 35 Ukrainian military were destroyed.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

