Residents of Kyiv blocked the road as a protest against blackouts. This was reported on February 17 by the Ukrainian edition of Strana.ua.

“The people of Kiev blocked the road on Sofievskaya Borshchagovka near the Barcelona residential complex due to a power outage,” the publication says.

The footage shows how several dozen people lined up at a pedestrian crossing, in connection with which a traffic jam formed. At the same time, there is light in the windows of some houses that are in the frame, while other buildings are immersed in darkness.

On the eve of the entire territory of Ukraine was declared an air raid alert.

On February 10, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, announced that damage to the electricity grid was recorded in the city after the explosions. According to him, services are already working on their restoration.

In turn, the Minister of Energy of the country Herman Galushchenko said that as a result of a missile strike in six regions of Ukraine, thermal and hydroelectric facilities, as well as high-voltage infrastructure, were damaged.

According to him, emergency shutdowns have been introduced in many regions. The most difficult situation is in Zaporozhye, Kharkiv and Khmelnytsky regions.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, in turn, that all hit targets are related to the military potential of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

